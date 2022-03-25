Rodeo Rides Back Into Fargo For 1st Time In 3 Years

The PRCA rodeo takes over the Fargodome this Friday and Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Giddy Up, the rodeo is back in town.

It’s back in town for the first time in three years.

Johnny Dudley is back too as rodeo clown Backflip Johnny.

He calls Fargo one of his favorite rodeo spots in the region because of how close the crowd can get to the action.

He says keeping the crowd entertained is even easier than his other job, getting an angry bull’s attention.

He explains, “I can’t control the crowd. You have to really relate to them. When it comes to the bulls, that’s the easy part because I know exactly what they’re gonna do. They’re gonna look at you and hit you.”

The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 25th and 26th.

