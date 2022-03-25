South Dakota hires New York firm to track medical marijuana sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health has hired a New York-based software company to help monitor the flow of marijuana in the state’s legal medical marijuana market.

The contract with Metrc was finalized this month. Metrc will use “radio-frequency identification” to track cannabis from seed to sale.

The company uses software to collect data from growers, testers and distributors. The data is then used by state regulators to ensure program rules are being followed.