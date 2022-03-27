Man Faces Numerous Charges After High Speed Chase Ends in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR) — A man wanted on three outstanding warrants is arrested in Devils Lake after a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Benson County deputies and K-9 got 25-year-old Lars Hinton into custody as he tried to flee on foot after tire deflation devices were used and the vehicle became stuck near Pizza Ranch.

It all started around 7 Friday night with a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 20 near Saint Michael.

The chase hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Hinton is being held on numerous charges including fleeing, DUI and others.

He could see more charges in Ramsey County and Spirit Lake.