2nd Suspect Sentenced for Killing Fargo Food Truck Owner in 2019
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One of the men accused of murdering Fargo food truck owner Jay Halvorson in June 2019 is sentenced to 25 years in prison.
22-year-old Kareem Byrd plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.
Police say Byrd and Charles Harris III got into an argument with the 38-year-old Halvorson, who owned Texas BBQ, before killing him.
Halverson died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Last year, a judge sentenced Harris to 30 years in prison.
He’ll be eligible for parole after 25 years with Byrd eligible in 20 years.