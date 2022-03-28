2nd Suspect Sentenced for Killing Fargo Food Truck Owner in 2019

Kareem Byrd

JAY HALVORSON

Charles Harris III

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One of the men accused of murdering Fargo food truck owner Jay Halvorson in June 2019 is sentenced to 25 years in prison.

22-year-old Kareem Byrd plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Police say Byrd and Charles Harris III got into an argument with the 38-year-old Halvorson, who owned Texas BBQ, before killing him.

Halverson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Last year, a judge sentenced Harris to 30 years in prison.

He’ll be eligible for parole after 25 years with Byrd eligible in 20 years.