Deputy Attorney General to be replaced

Troy Seibel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has decided to replace Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel.

Seibel, a former state labor commissioner, had been the deputy for six years.

Seibel says he understands and respects Wrigley’s decision to name his own deputy, considered the second-in-command of the office.

Wrigley is running for the Republican nomination for attorney general at this weekend’s GOP convention in Bismarck. He was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum following the January 28 death of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Wrigley says he expects to name a replacement for Seibel in about a month.