F-M Area Celebrates Vietnam War Veterans Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day and those who served during the war are being honored in Fargo-Moorhead with multiple ceremonies.

The region is honoring veterans who made sacrifices. It started off with a couple words from Vietnam Veterans of America leaders at the American Legion in Moorhead followed by a 21 guns salute performed by the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard.

As years go by and vets get older, they’re feeling more comfortable talking about their experiences instead of reserving it internally.

“Over the years, probably the first 20 years, everybody was pretty tight-lipped and I think then they started opening up. I know some of the service organizations didn’t welcome us home but shame on them. So we’re doing the best we can, ” National Chair of Vietnam Veterans of America Maynard Kaderlik said.

Veterans are feeling grateful to celebrate with their loved ones compared to how some Americans reacted when they returned from Vietnam.

“We were pretty well shunted when we came home from Vietnam. Spit on, called names and that wasn’t the right thing, you know. I always say ‘You don’t have to honor the war but honor the warrior’ because they went off, like me… My brother and I both enlisted, we both served in Vietnam and I’m sure we gave my mom a lot of gray hairs,” Kaderlik said.

Veterans and their families attended a commemorative ceremony at the Fargo National Cemetery where they shared appreciation.

“Remember the veterans from Vietnam, 5,800 some names are on the wall in Washington D.C. Not only them, but Vietnam Veterans Day is a day to celebrate. We’re having fun today. We’re honoring Vietnam Veterans, but we don’t wanna forget the men and women who served there who didn’t come home or who came home with physical or mental disabilities,” Navy veteran Dave Rice said.

Moorhead’s American Legion hosts events to honor Vietnam veterans every year.