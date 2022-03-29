Grand Forks Officer Breaks Arm During Chase Arrest

Bugwuji Hill

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Police Officer Luke Wentz has his arm broken while trying to arrest a chase suspect.

Officers tried to stop 19-year-old Bugwuji Hill of Grand Forks for ignoring a stop sign in the 1500 block of South Washington Street around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

After a short pursuit, Hill got out of the vehicle and fled on foot in the 2300 block of 12th Street South.

Police found him hiding in a dumpster.

Once in the squad car, Hill attempted to get the handcuffs off and there was a struggle which resulted in Officer Wentz breaking his arm.

He was taken to Altru ER and later released.

Hill faces a long list of charges including aggravated assault, fleeing and resisting arrest.