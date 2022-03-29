Trollwood Mainstage Musical postponed to next summer

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Trollwood Performing Arts School has postponed its mainstage musical Singin’ in the Rain until the summer of 2023.

The school cites a national labor shortage and inflation “that have impacted industries locally and across the United States have likewise created struggles for Trollwood to produce the musical.”

Trollwood says the decision wasn’t made lightly.

“The Mainstage Musical requires educators with a specialized technical skill set for theatre arts that can also teach students throughout the summer. Trollwood exhausted all reasonable avenues to solve this labor issue and supply cost impacts, but was unable to overcome these obstacles. Due to key staff positions going unfilled and unforeseen rising material costs, Trollwood needed to make the difficult decision to postpone Singin’ in the Rain one year to 2023,” Trollwood said in a statement.

All actors who were set to take part in Singin’ in the Rain this year have to opportunity to return next year.

Anyone who has bought group tickets will be refunded by Jun. 1.

All other Trollwood programs will continue as planned.