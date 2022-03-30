Bachmeier & McTiver win WF Public Schools’ Staff of the Year Awards

West Fargo Public Schools recognizes two staff members with prestigious awards

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Assistant Principal Rachel Bachmeier receives the District Administrative Staff of the Year award for her contributions since being a teacher in 2016.

She was the dean of students for two years, later becoming the assistant principal.

Bachmeier has been announced as the next principal of West Fargo High school, effective July 1st.

Suzanne McTiver receives the District Classified Staff of the Year Award. McTiver is a special education teacher working with the district since 1994.

“I was one of those children that always wanted to be a teacher. You know, you would set up the fake classroom in the basement and then over my K-12 experience just had a lot of amazing, amazing educators. And wanted to give back in the way that they gave to me,” Bachmeier said.

“For parents that have had students from West Fargo High School, I wanna tell them thank you. Thank you for sending your kids to school. Thank you for thinking that education is important and thank you for allowing me to help your children become better students,” McTiver said.

Both winners received a crystal apple, flowers, a $500 check from the West Fargo Educational Foundation and a gift from the district and school board.

Each will be honored at the district’s recognition party in May.