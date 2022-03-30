Bird flu detected in North Dakota chicken flock

BISMARCK, N.D. – The bird flu has been confirmed in a non-commercial, backyard chicken flock in Kidder County. It’s the first confirmed case in North Dakota since 2015.

Farms that raise poultry have been on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity since avian influenza was recently discovered in a handful of states, including Minnesota State animal health officials have quarantined the property.

All birds in the flock will be destroyed.

Officials say the bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern.