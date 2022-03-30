Six-year-old boy mauled to death on Spirit Lake Reservation

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (KVRR) – A six-year-old boy died after he was mauled by a dog Sunday on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation in Fort Totten.

Sources tell KVRR News that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.

They say the dog, which was captured, did not have a history of being violent.

The name of the boy was not released.