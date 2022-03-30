Teen Flown To Minneapolis After ATV Crash in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A 14-year-old is flown to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries after an ATV crash in Beltrami County.

The sheriff says it happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon in Kelliher, north east of Bemidji.

The teen hit a washed-out, two to three foot ledge in the ditch along Highway 72, flipping the ATV.

The teen was wearing a helmet but was thrown from the four-wheeler and sustained serious injuries.

There is no update on the their condition.