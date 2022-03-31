Former Journey drummer performs with MSUM’s Jazz Band

MOORHEAD, Minn (KVRR) – Minnesota State University Moorhead’s jazz band performs with a percussion pro.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and former Journey drummer Steve Smith sit in with the ensemble for a performance at Hansen Theatre on Thursday.

After hopping on a 5:00 A.M. flight on Wednesday, Smith participated in a drum clinic open to the public, a four hour rehearsal with the jazz band and a question and answer session with students on Thursday.

Learning from professional musicians like Smith is something MSUM’s School of Performing Arts feels is invaluable for students.

“Obviously, I think it’s very important. We wish we could afford to do this every single year, but we also like to do other things like go to a festival and things like that,” MSUM Music Professor Tom Strait said.

Bringing Smith to Minnesota was made possible by student fees, so the university made the concert free for students.