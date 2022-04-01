LIVE: All The World’s A Stage: GF Students Can Get An Education In Performance

Registration Is Open For The Summer Performing Arts Company On April 4th

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The show will go on this summer for hundreds of students in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Public Schools Summer Performing Arts Company, known as SPA, is celebrating its 35th year in 2022.

The program offers courses for kids as young as 3 all the way through 12th grade.

Kids can learn a variety of theater skills both on an off-stage: everything from singing and dancing to set design and tech work.

About 900 kids take part in SPA each summer, and the skills they learn come in handy far beyond the stage.

SPA Director Allison Peterson says, “The arts can really foster creativity, but it can also teach character education. The teamwork that goes into making a show or doing these programs, students learn life lessons of teamwork, respect, responsibility.”

Registration for this year’s SPA opens on April 4th. Click here to find out more.