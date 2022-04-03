Incumbent U.S. Senator John Hoeven claims the GOP Republican bid

K, N.D. (KVRR) — Sen. John Hoeven claims the GOP Republican nomination by a narrow margin over State Representative Rick Becker at the state convention in Bismarck.

Hoeven got 1,224 votes to Becker’s 1,037.

More than 2,300 delegates were present, making it the largest GOP convention in state history.

Prairie Public Broadcasting’s News Director Dave Thompson says Hoeven gave an energetic speech after the win.

Talking about his endorsements from former President Donald Trump and the NRA.

“Many polls are saying he is the most popular politician in North Dakota, and I know the democrats have really tried to put some people up, and they have to kind of get momentum going,” said Dave Thompson, Prairie Public Broadcasting’s News Director.

Hoeven will run against the winner of the Democratic primary: either party backed Katrina Christiansen or Michael Steele.

That’ll be decided in June.