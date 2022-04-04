Fargo Man Sentenced For Distressed Shooting at Downtown Hotel

Henry Aiken

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man who fired at officers and into the lobby of the Radisson when he was in distress in late 2019 is sentenced to three years behind bars for terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

Henry Aiken was given credit for time already served which is more than two years.

When he is released, he’ll have to serve 90 days in a mental health facility.

Last October, Aiken was found not guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Officers responding to the Radisson in November 2019 encountered Aiken with a gun and laser.

Police say he fired one shot at officers and additional shots towards the Radisson.

The police chief at the time said Aiken appeared confused and in crisis.