Fargo Man Dies After Crashing In Moorhead Monday Night

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo man pulled from his crashed vehicle in Moorhead is pronounced dead at Sanford Health.

Officers responded to 34th Street South and I-94 around 6:15 Monday night where witnesses had pulled 72-year-old Steven Wear from his vehicle.

They say it left the roadway, rolled and came to rest on its roof in standing water.

Wear was taken to the hospital which later notified Moorhead Police that he had died.

An autopsy will be done.

The crash remains under investigation.