Fargo teacher suspended without pay while dismissal process continues

Kevin Kennedy

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board voted Tuesday to suspend a Fargo teacher without pay while the process continues to fire him for cause.

Kevin Kennedy is an English and Theatre Arts teacher at Fargo South High School.

According to his personnel file, Kennedy made inappropriate comments and inappropriately touched students. One student told a school district investigator that Kennedy asked whether she was a virgin and whether she “sent nudes.”

Kennedy is also accused of calling a student a “Nazi” and making a comment about a student’s breasts.

The school board voted unanimously to place Kennedy on unpaid suspension following the recommendation of Superintendent Rupak Gandhi.

An administrative law judge will be appointed to preside over a just cause hearing for Kennedy at a later date.

Kennedy has been a teacher at Fargo South since 2013.

READ KENNEDY’S PERSONNEL FILE HERE.