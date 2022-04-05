Grindberg announces bid for Cass County Commission

Tony Grindberg

FARGO (KVRR) – A former state senator and former Fargo city commissioner is running for the Cass County Commission.

Tony Grindberg says his priorities include economic and workforce growth, public safety, transportation and infrastructure, the emergency dispatch center and the Red River Valley Water Supply Project.

“The County Commission by its very nature is a legislative body. My legislative and city public service along with my longstanding community involvement will provide Cass County with solid experience to move Cass County forward during the next four years,” Grindberg said.

Grindberg is running to represent District 2. Incumbent District 2 Commissioner Rick Steen is not seeking reelection.