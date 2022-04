Avian flu confirmed in Cass County

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard mixed flock of birds in Cass County.

The Red River Zoo moved all their birds off exhibit to protect the health and wellbeing of all animals and guests.

Bird flu has also been confirmed in two areas of LaMoure and Dickey counties and one flock in Kidder County.

