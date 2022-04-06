Large amount of meth, cash, seized during I-29 traffic stop in SD

SISSETON, S.D. (KVRR) – Authorities in South Dakota seized several pounds of methamphetamine, a loaded gun and a large amount of cash on Interstate 29 near the North Dakota border Tuesday.

Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel says a deputy found the drugs during a routine traffic stop on a vehicle heading North.

Appel says the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, 10 pounds of meth, worth about $80,000 was located inside, along with a loaded gun, nearly a pound of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

“A seizure of this size has implications far beyond our area,” Appel said. “The traffic stop stemmed from a deputy’s attention to detail when observing behaviors out of the ordinary. This was incredible police work!”

The sheriff didn’t immediately disclose the number of people arrested or their identities.