North Dakota farmer jailed in Ukraine moved out of Kyiv

Kurt Groszhans

WASHINGTON – A North Dakota farmer jailed in Ukraine has been moved to a new facility away from the capital city of Kyiv.

Sen. John Hoeven says Kurt Groszhans was moved to Lviv.

Groszhans, of Ashley, has been jailed since November on charges that he plotted to assassinate Ukraine’s then-agriculture minister, Roman Leschenko.

Groszhans’ family has said the charges are false and aimed at silencing his claims of corruption in Ukraine.

He is among a number of Americans jailed in Ukraine or Russia whose paths home have been complicated by the war.