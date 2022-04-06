Semi Rolls In Strong Wind And Ends Up Hanging Over Guardrail Near Petersburg, ND

semi 6 040622

PETERSBURG, N.D. (KVRR) — Take a look at what those strong winds can do.

It caused this semi pulling an empty trailer to tip onto its side on U.S. Highway 2 and left it hanging over the guardrail of the overpass.

The crash happened around 12:30 this afternoon near Petersburg, North Dakota, east of Devils Lake.

Eastbound traffic was rerouted onto North Dakota Highway 32 for about one and one-half hours while crews removed the wreckage.

The 42-year-old driver from Mount Prospect, Illinois was not hurt but was cited for care required.

A high-wind warning was in effect at the time of the crash.