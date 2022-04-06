Traverse Co., Minn. Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death

BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. (KVRR) – A man is dead following a family disturbance investigation in Traverse County, Minnesota.

Deputies responded around 6:00 Tuesday night in Browns Valley.

Authorities say an intoxicated man fled the scene before officers arrived. He was found dead from unspecified injuries.

The man’s body has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Traverse County says there’s no threat to the public.