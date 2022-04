Several Arrests Made During Knock-and- Announce Warrant in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Several people are arrested during a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant in south Fargo.

Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division just before 8 Thursday night in the 2500 block of 14th Street South.

A flash bang device was used and no one was hurt.

Police say no further information is available as this investigation is on-going.