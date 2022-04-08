Fargo woman strikes rabid fox roaming U.S. Capitol grounds

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – A Fargo woman has gotten a lot of praise in Washington, DC.

A member of Senator John Hoeven’s staff took action while seeing a rabid fox on Capitol Hill on Monday that bit six people including Congressman Ami Bera of California.

“At the last second I turned around and hit it with my trusty, rusty backpack here, gave it a little bop, and off it went,” Legislative Correspondent for Senator John Hoeven’s office Lauren Limke said.

“North Dakotans always know what to do, rise to the occasion, take care of things themselves. Great job, Lauren!” Hoeven said.

Capitol Police caught the animal on Tuesday.

Authorities say there’s possibly several fox dens on capitol grounds.