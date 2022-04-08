Make A Wish Wine Gala celebrates wishes granted

The North Dakota Make A Wish chapter has its 16th annual Wine and Wishes Gala over the weekend to celebrate another year of success.

The event welcomes back families that have had their wishes granted over the years to share their experiences.

The chapter here has granted more than 1,000 wishes over its 35 year history.

There will be a wine tasting, an online auction and a live auction. Items like toys, games, beauty products and a trip to Mexico are up for bidding.

“We’re so excited again to be back in-person and to see everyone face to face and really I think the best part is interacting with the wish families,” Make A Wish North Dakota Communications and Development Manager Tori Schrantz said.

Make A Wish aims to raise $20,000. The organization says it costs $7,500 per wish.