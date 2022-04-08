Moorhead Air Force veteran Mark J. Lindquist describes helping Ukrainians in their country

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)- Air Force Veteran Mark J. Lindquist of Moorhead is in Poland along with veterans from a lot of other countries.

He’s helping with humanitarian efforts for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

“This is not over, don’t get bored with this, keep it in front of you, and if you can spare 20 bucks it’s going to make a difference. Get it into the hands of the right people, doesn’t have to be me but someone else that’s over here that’s doing good work and making it happen. Don’t forget about it, don’t go on to your summer vacations thinking that the world is going on just fine. Remember this is the brink of world war three, don’t get distracted by Will Smith, this is too important,” Lindquist said.

“You’ve got to understand that the orders used to come from the Pentagon, the orders, and so you show up here as an American veteran or an American civilian, no one is giving you any playbook. You have to figure out how to help on your own,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist says he’s speaking with other volunteers daily to help navigate the layout at the border and surrounding areas.

“And you’re gathering data, you’re gathering information. ‘Oh, you’ve been to L’viv? What’s the situation there? “Oh, you’ve been out to Kiev. How do you get there? You’re doing this mission extracting orphans from orphanages. I would like to do that too. How do you do it? There is a lot of resources within a 100 kilometers of the border that I think are really sitting in the wrong place. As I’ve come here and understood the problem and got eyes on the problem, I think what this situation needs an American Logistical Commander, really it needs a four star, not me but I’m going to assume that role because we don’t have a four star over here, we can’t right?” said Lindquist.

He also says people have to be vigilant about donating supplies or money to refugees who are still struggling and have the bare minimum, only what they could carry over the border.

“The refugee came to Shamich houses 1,200 people a night. It probably cost $100,000 a night to run that place, or $150,000 to run it properly. I went out and purchased items that were of need at the shelter and I did not make it to the back of the and those items were gone. You don’t want to see the tears of that mother that simply made it to the Kart a minute late,” Lindquist said.