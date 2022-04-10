High school bowler from DGF makes history

A high school junior at DGF has bowled three perfect games within hours of each other

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A youth bowler makes history this weekend scoring three perfect games within hours of each other.

The North Dakota Youth State Bowling tournament is handing out scholarships to the best bowlers of the tournament.

In over 60 years of its history, no one has gotten more than one perfect score of 300 in one weekend. Lucas Hersrud, a junior at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, has bowled three perfect games with two scores of 300 points Saturday and one more Sunday.

While he doesn’t like being on camera, he spoke about what went into his historic weekend.

“I mean you just gotta make the shot i guess. I don’t know, just go through the routine, don’t even think about it. Really, that’s all I did and then it gets easier after the first one. Like, I had my first one a couple months ago and it just got easier from there,” says Lucas Hersrud, a junior at GDF.

He averaged 255 points per game in his nine games Saturday.

The tournament continues next week where Hersrud holds a 300 point lead ahead of 2nd place.