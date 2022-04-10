Lisbon Man On UTV Hit & Killed Crossing Highway 27

LISBON, N.D. (KVRR) — A man crossing Highway 27 near Lisbon on a UTV is hit and killed.

The crash happened Saturday night just before 6 o’clock.

Highway patrol says the 67-year-old man on the UTV from Lisbon was pronounced dead at the hospital in Lisbon.

The 29-year-old man driving the pickup that hit him and a 31 year old female passenger were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

They are both from Lisbon.

Names of the people involved have not been released and none were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.