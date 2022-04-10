Two ND Guard Soldiers Recognized For Saving Migrants From Drowning

GRACIN CLEM & LUIS ALVARADO

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP/KVRR) — Two North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers are recognized for saving migrants from drowning at the southern border.

Specialists Gracin Clem of Dickinson and Luis Alvarado of Bismarck were conducting surveillance for U.S. Customs and Border Protection on March 22nd.

That’s when they saw five migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande River.

They were halfway across but struggled to stay above water due to strong currents and high winds.

The soldiers rescued two people as the other three managed to get to safety.