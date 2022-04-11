3 More Candidates Enter Historic Fargo City Races for Mayor and City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo voters will have 15 city commission and 7 candidates for mayor to pick from in June.

The filing deadline was late Monday afternoon.

Michael Borgie is the latest person to get into the mayoral race and just under the wire.

Mayor Tim Mahoney is running for another term.

Other challengers include Shannon Roers Jones, Hukun Dabar, Dustin Thomas Elliot, current City Commissioner Arlette Preston and Sheri Fercho.

The final candidates for city commission are Lenny Tweeden and Tom Magin.

Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is running for re-election.

The other candidates are: Branden Krieger, Will Thompson, Ahmed Shiil, Ves Marinov, Matuor Alier, Anna Johnson, Jodi Plecity, Victoria Johnson, Denise Kolpack, Philip Thomas Deery, Al Carlson and Jennifer Benson.

It is a record number of candidates running for mayor and commission.

There are five candidates running for three seats on the Park Board including Joe Deutsch, Jim Frueh, Vicki Dawson, Jacqueline Dotzenrod and Aaron Michael Hill.

There are also 15 people running for Fargo School Board including Deven Styczynski, Katie Kelsh, Robin Nelson, David Paulson, Lyn Telford, Kristin Sharbono, Allie Ollenburger, Katie Christensen, Greg Clark, Rebecca Knutson, Alexis Scott, Nyamal Dei, Zac Echola, Melissa Burkland and Brian Nelson.

Five seats are up for grabs in the election June 14.