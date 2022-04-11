Group wants North Dakota voters to legalize recreational pot in November

FARGO (KVRR) – A group that wants to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota has filed a ballot measure petition and plans to start collecting signatures to place the issue on the general election ballot.

New Approach North Dakota needs more than 15,582 valid signatures by July 11 to qualify the measure for the election in November.

The proposal would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis, up to four grams of cannabis concentrate and up to 500 milligrams of cannabis in an infused product. Residents could also cultivate up to three cannabis plants in an enclosed, locked space on their property.

Fargo attorney and former police officer Mark Friese is the campaign treasurer.

“North Dakota’s policy of punishing adults who use cannabis is the wrong approach. No one’s life should be derailed over a small amount of marijuana,” Friese said. “Our ballot measure is thoughtful and well-crafted, and I’m confident voters will approve it this November.”

Organizers plan to hire petition circulators and to begin collecting signatures late next week.

