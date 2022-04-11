West Fargo Man Changes Plea To Guilty In Event Center Assault

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo man avoids a trial and changes his plea to guilty to manslaughter for a deadly assault at the Speedway Event Center last August.

A count of aggravated assault was dropped against 36-year-old Tomas Cervantes.

He admits to throwing a punch that eventually killed 53-year-old Roberto Balboa on August 21, 2021.

Balboa fell and hit his head on the concrete floor and died from his injuries days later.

Cervantes is scheduled to be sentenced in June.