Cass County Deputy Jumps Into Race For Sheriff At Last Minute

SHERIFF JESSE JAHNER

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner has an opponent in his re-election bid and it’s someone from within the sheriff’s office.

Cass County Deputy Matthew King of Arthur filed his paperwork to run for sheriff just before the filing deadline on Monday.

King has been with the office since 2011.

Jahner was first elected sheriff in 2018.

They will appear on the June primary ballot and both men are expected to advance since the top two vote getters will appear on the November general election ballot.