UPDATE: Portions of I-94, I-29 & Hwy. 2 closed in North Dakota

UPDATE – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 29 from the Canadian border to Fargo and U.S. Highway 2 from Grand Forks to Devils Lake.

U.S. Highway 52 from Jamestown to Carrington is also closed.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — I-94 is closed between Jamestown and the Montana border due to life-threatening conditions caused by blowing snow and near-zero visibility.

Roads are ice and snow covered in much of western, central and northern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility making travel difficult it not impossible.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the state has prepared for the blizzard with a whole-of-government approach.

The state has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is coordinating with partners and local emergency managers across the state to ensure that resources, including search and rescue, are available if needed.