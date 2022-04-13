Fargo Brewing Lands Steve Aoki For An Outdoors Concert

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The man once named the highest grossing electronic dance music artist in North America is coming to Fargo.

Steve Aoki will spin all the beats outdoors at Fargo Brewing on Thursday, May 19.

Aoki has nearly three billion music streams to his name and has collaborations with some of the biggest names in music including BTS and Linkin Park.

General admission tickets are $46.50 and $100.

They go on sale Friday morning at 10 at jadepresents.com.