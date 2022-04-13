Minnesota Has Its First Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket: $106 Million

RAMSEY, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota has its first Mega Millions jackpot winner and the ticket is worth $106 million.

It was sold at this Holiday Station Store in Ramsey, a suburb of Minneapolis.

Mega Millions confirming that a single ticket sold at the store matched all six numbers in the Tuesday night drawing.

The $106 million jackpot has a cash option of $64 million.

The business earns a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

When the winner comes forward, they can now choose to remain anonymous.

“Yeah, so at this point last year there was a law change and the law is very clear. If you are a winner over $10,000 you can remain anonymous, you can choose to do PR if you want to, ah but certainly you can choose to remain anonymous,” said Adam Prock, Minnesota Lottery Executive Director.

No winner has come forward yet.

Minnesota joined Mega Millions in 2010.