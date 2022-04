Update: Two detained after police serve high-risk warrant in north Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Two people were detained after the Red River SWAT Team assisted Fargo Police serve a high-risk search warrant in the 900 block of 26th St. N.

Police earlier set up a perimeter around the house and asked the public to avoid the area.

Police say the investigation is open and that more information will be made available as soon as possible.