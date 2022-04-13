Two arrested in major drug bust on I-94 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A traffic stop on I-94 leads to a large drug bust and two arrests.

Moorhead Police say they conducted a traffic stop along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol in Clay County.

They arrested 40-year-old David Keen Jr. and 25-year-old Samantha Riggles, both of Moorhead.

Authorities found the two were making frequent trips to Minneapolis to pick up drugs to bring back to Moorhead.

Two pounds of meth, more than 200 fentanyl pills, and two pounds of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $20,000.

Keen and Riggles were booked into the Clay County Jail.