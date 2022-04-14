NDDOT: Currently No Timeline To Open Roads In Central & Western N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota Department of Transportation says there is currently no timeline to open roadways across central and western parts of the state.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, blowing snow was making it extremely difficult for teams to clear roads and they’ve moved resources to assist in the worst areas.

They say patience is key.

DOT is encouraging people in central or western North Dakota to remain where they’re at through tomorrow.

They say main roads will be addressed first including I-94, US 2, 85, 83, and 52.

There are currently over 7,000 lane miles closed and being worked on.

Roads in eastern North Dakota are wet with scattered slush.

Visit travel.dot.nd.gov for the latest information.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in Bismarck with more than 2 feet in Minot and Glenburn.

The spring blizzard has shut down government offices, schools and some businesses for a third day in North Dakota.