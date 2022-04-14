Pet Connection: Meet Banana

This week for Pet Connection, we've got a honey named Banana

This week for Pet Connection, we’ve got a honey named Banana.

She’s a year-and-a-half old Lab/Shepherd mix from Homeward Animal Shelter.

Banana is a total sweetheart.

She still has some of that puppy energy, but she’s remarkably calm and well-behaved.

She’s great with dogs, cats and kids.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a home she wouldn’t fit well in.

As great as she is, there’s a good chance she gets scooped up quickly.

Click here for more information, including how to apply to adopt her.

Homeward is also giving dogs and their humans a chance to have some Easter fun.

They’re hosting an Easter Egg hunt with Natural Pet Center.

It’s Tuesday, April 19th from 5:30-7:00 at Gooseberry Mound Park in Moorhead.

Dogs will be able to hunt for eggs stuffed with treats, win prizes and get pics with the Easter Bunny.

It’s a ticketed event. Click here to get yours.