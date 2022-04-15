Get Free Starbucks Coffee For Food Donations To Golden Drive

Golden Drive Food Drive Now Extended Through April 25th

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Help out people experiencing homelessness in our region and get your morning caffeine fix for free.

Starbucks and Golden Drive have extended their food drive through April 25th.

It started in March. They’ve already collected multiple bins full of food.

If you donate five non-perishable food items at any Fargo/Moorhead Starbuck through then, you can get a free tall coffee.

On April 26th, the food will be distributed to shelters and food pantries throughout the region.

Golden Drive’s Sue Baron says Starbucks came to her looking for a way to pitch in.

She adds, “Starbucks reached out in February to see what they could do to help the Golden Drive, to help our homeless kids, and immediately it was, like, food drive, food drive, food, food, food.”

Baron says the need for food donations has shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

