The difficulties of clearing North Dakota roads after a spring snowstorm

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Many are stuck at home due to a rare spring blizzard causing problems throughout the state.

Officials say they’ve seen this before but the amount of snow and duration of the blizzard was a bit shocking. It’s been a strenuous few days for ND DOT workers and first responders, but teamwork has gotten through.

“There was a lot of pre warning about the storm coming in and how historic it could be,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said.

A blizzard that impacted majority of the state, and forced the capitol building and the city of Bismarck to close for several days, something officials and first responders aren’t used to seeing in the spring but were prepared for.

“We started putting travel warnings out Tuesday when it started to get bad in the Southwest part of the state then the road closures followed after that,” Brandon Beise with North Dakota Department of Transportation said.

State Troopers and NDDOT collaborated with other state agencies to spread the word for people to stay home. They say majority listened, but not everyone.

“It was long days, people not adhering to the no travel advisory, or the roads closed, going out on the roads and getting stuck and us having to go out there and get them,” Kadrmas said.

“There is a lot of snow out West, North and Southwest of Bismarck, by Dickinson up into Watford City. There was a lot of snow so it was hard to keep up with,” Beise said.

Majority of Interstates and Main roads are back open but there is still snow on the ground and it with winds blowing it all over the place it could freeze making roads still dangerous to travel on.

“I know a lot of people are probably frustrated cause their probably two days or so behind, and want to get to where they’re going for Easter or wherever you know. You’re going to get there just have some patience,” Beise said.