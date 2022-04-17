Lucky Charms Under Investigation After People Say They Got Sick

UNDATED (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms after dozens of people complained of getting sick after eating it.

The FDA has received more than 100 complaints so far this year.

Several hundred people have also posted on a food safety website complaining of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms.

General Mills, the Minneapolis-based company that makes Lucky Charms and other cereals, said it’s taking those reports seriously.

But the company said its own investigation has not found evidence of illness related to the cereal.