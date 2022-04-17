Report: Former Bison Lance Given “Indication” He’s 49ers Starter Next Season

Questions about Jimmy Garappolo's shoulder after offseason surgery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — No matter what happens with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after shoulder surgery this offseason, next year is Trey Lance time in the Bay Area. That’s according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

With questions if Jimmy G can pass a physical, Lance continues to work out in San Fran and has been given the indication the starting job is his.

The former Bison and number three overall pick made two starts last season throwing five touchdowns.