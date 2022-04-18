Man Suspected of Happy Harry’s Theft, Crashes & Is Arrested in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man accused of stealing from Happy Harry’s after 8 Monday morning, crashes just a few minutes later on Gateway Drive.

Grand Forks Fire had to remove the front windshield of 69-year-old Raymond Dolezilek’s car to get him out and to Altru.

Police say Dolezilek hit the berm right before crashing into another vehicle, struck a pile of snow and the vehicle rolled onto its side.

He was arrested for DUI and cited for care required and theft of property.

Eastbound traffic on Gateway Drive was re-routed for about 2 hours while authorities investigated.