Redlinger Named Interim Fargo City Administrator Starting in Late June

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The City of Fargo will have an interim city administrator starting in late June.

The city commission has voted unanimously to appoint Assistant City Administrator Michael Redlinger to the position.

Mayor Tim Mahoney calls him the “logical person” to step in after Bruce Grubb retires.

Redlinger has been in his current role since 2016 and came to Fargo after being city manager in Moorhead.

Since it’s an election year, the next commission will be tasked with finding a permanent city administrator.

“The new commission once it’s formed can have discussion about the position of city administrator, change it, do different things they may like,” said Mahoney.

“And then we’d advertise nationally for an administrator. First of all, I think as a commission we ought to thank Bruce Grubb for the tremendous work he’s done for the city of Fargo and I’d ask for a round of applause.”

Grubb announced his retirement last week after over thirty years with the city.