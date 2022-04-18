Veterans and Cass Co. Commission discuss Fargo National Cemetery expansion

A local veterans group is pleading with the Cass County City Commission about an expansion plan for the Fargo National Cemetery.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-A local veterans group is pleading with the Cass County City Commission about an expansion plan for the Fargo National Cemetery.

Leaders from the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard express their concerns working and conducting ceremonies at the federal cemetery.

“A lot of people have no idea of what is needed out at the national cemetery. Monday through Friday when our people are out there they sit in their cars between ceremonies. Think about that like February, January, something like that you’re sitting in your car for an hour waiting for the next ceremony, because there is no structure, no building, no anything out there,” Fargo Memorial Honor Guard CMDR. Jason Hicks said.

The group says they have been in contact with Jim Gust who owns land next to the cemetery. He’s willing to sell five acres to them at a discounted price.

Leaders say they have the funds to purchase the land for the expansion from Gust, but they want to raise another $2.4 million dollars to complete the indoor facility that will serve as a gathering after ceremonies or a waiting area before ceremonies. They also want to add a special section for Native American soldiers so tribes can come and honor their vets in traditional ways, and they want to add additional parking.

“I have yet to speak to anyone that’s not supportive of our idea between financially or just their support of just writing their elected officials,” Hicks said.

A majority of the commission was on board with plans but doesn’t want the financial burden to fall on Cass County or taxpayers.

“We haven’t asked for a single taxpayer dime yet, we have raised almost $300,000 just by private donations. Quite honestly, I think we can accomplish this without federal money, or any type of taxpayer money,” Hicks said.

If everything goes as planned and the money is raised, officials would like construction to begin next year.