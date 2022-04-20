Barry Williams Talks Bradys, Fargo And Connecting With Fans For 50 Years

TV Icon Barry Williams Will Be At Fargo PopExpo April 23rd & 24th

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Greg Brady himself, Barry Williams, talks fame, connecting with fans during COVID, and his appearance this week at the Fargo PopExpo.

He’ll be at the Butler Building at the Red River Fairgrounds on April 23rd and 24th as part of the expo.

